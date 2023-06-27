Tulsa Man To Stand Trial, Accused Of Murdering Missing Boy


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 6:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man will stand trial for the murder of a little boy even though police have not been able to find the boy's remains.

The victim, 11 year old Orlando Hugger Jr., has been missing for two years. On Tuesday, his mother's boyfriend was ordered to trial for his murder.

News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the courthouse with more.

