Tulsa Man To Stand Trial, Accused Of Murdering Missing Boy

Tulsa Man To Stand Trial For Murder Of Missing Boy Presumed To Be Dead

A Tulsa man will stand trial for the murder of a little boy even though police have not been able to find the boy's remains.

The victim, 11 year old Orlando Hugger Jr., has been missing for two years. On Tuesday, his mother's boyfriend was ordered to trial for his murder.

