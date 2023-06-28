2 Hospitalized After Altercation Leads To Shooting In Tulsa, Police Say


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 9:12 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Three people are in custody after a shooting near Admiral and Mingo in Tulsa on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers said it started as an argument between two people, and escalated into a fight.

One of the people was losing the fight, so a friend came to help with a baseball bat, police said.

Police said that's when someone else pulled out a gun and shot the person who had the bat.

Officers said two people are in the hospital. One has head injuries from the baseball bat, and the other has a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.

Police said they're looking for the gun, and ask anyone who's seen it to call them.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
