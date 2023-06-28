Summer Weather Returns: Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Eastern Oklahoma

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Heat Advisories are in effect on Wednesday morning as summer weather continues across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

After severe storms moved across far northern OK and southern Kansas overnight, heat and humidity will quickly build across the state for the next few days. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be required for many locations with afternoon highs in the 99 to 106 range. Heat index values across northeastern OK will range from 105 to 110. Data may be incorrect regarding the exact amount of low-level moisture and the possibility will exist for slightly higher index values resulting in excessive heat warnings for a few areas with heat index values from 110 to 115. The pattern will change again this weekend bringing more clouds, a few storms, and afternoon highs near normal. These conditions will persist early next week, including the 4th of July Holiday before more heat and humidity return for the latter half of next week.

The leftover MCS is moving across far northeastern OK into NW Arkansas early this morning after plowing across the OK-Kansas state line area overnight. The bulk of the system remained slightly north of the metro, but we still received the tail-end of the system with some gusty winds around 2 a.m. As the system exits quickly eastward this morning, the mid-level ridge of high pressure centered slightly south of the area expands northward rapidly bringing a fast onset of summerlike weather today through Friday with triple digits highs for many locations. Tropical-like moisture initially will be nearby across the eastern third of the state. A slug of drier air aloft will move from the Mexican Plateau across the state helping to bring the unseasonably hot weather. The surface pressure gradient will increase with gusty southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph for the next few days. A minor change is likely this weekend with a few shower and storm chances returning across part of the area.

Friday, the top of the ridge flattens and migrates southeast in response to a medium wave trough dropping from the Midwest into the Missouri Valley. This should bring a surface boundary also southeast entering part of the area for part of the weekend. The combination of these features will bring more clouds and a few showers and storms at times with daytime highs dropping near or even slightly below seasonal averages this weekend into early next week. The precipitation output varies day by day, but we’ll have some scattered storms occasionally. We’ll have more on the different scenarios soon.

