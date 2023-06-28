Broken Arrow Public Schools Approves Staff Pay Raises For Upcoming School Year


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 7:07 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow Public Schools has approved staff pay raises for the upcoming school year.

The district created a new pay scale for non-administrative salaried workers. Hourly workers will also get a $2 per hour raise.

The district will also implement several bonuses to help attract new employees. The district will offer $1,000 sign-on bonuses, and returning employees will receive a back-to-school stipend worth 5% of their salary from last year.

