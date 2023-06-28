Inmates At Dick Conner Correctional Center In Hominy Participate In Horticulture Program


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 7:27 am

By: News On 6


HOMINY, Okla. -

Inmates at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy are using gardening as a way to grow a better future for themselves.

The men are taking part in the prison's horticulture program to make a fruit and vegetable garden.

Officials at the prison say it is a great way for the inmates to learn something new, get fresh produce and boost their self-esteem, while also relieving stress.

All the tools and seeds for the gardens are donated.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 29th, 2023