Inmates At Dick Conner Correctional Center In Hominy Participate In Horticulture Program

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 7:27 am
Inmates at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy are using gardening as a way to grow a better future for themselves.
The men are taking part in the prison's horticulture program to make a fruit and vegetable garden.
Officials at the prison say it is a great way for the inmates to learn something new, get fresh produce and boost their self-esteem, while also relieving stress.
All the tools and seeds for the gardens are donated.
