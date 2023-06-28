By: News On 6

Inmates At Dick Conner Correctional Center In Hominy Participate In Horticulture Program

Inmates at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy are using gardening as a way to grow a better future for themselves.

The men are taking part in the prison's horticulture program to make a fruit and vegetable garden.

Officials at the prison say it is a great way for the inmates to learn something new, get fresh produce and boost their self-esteem, while also relieving stress.

All the tools and seeds for the gardens are donated.