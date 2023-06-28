Firework Sales In Full Swing Ahead Of Independence Day

By: News On 6

-

The Fourth of July is less than a week away, making this a busy time for fireworks sales.

For nearly two decades Pepper Simon and her family have set up a bright blue and red striped tent on their property in West Tulsa to sell fireworks.

"19 years we have been in the business and very thankful for the community who continues to support us every year," Simon said.

The inventory at Kent Fireworks covers everything from daytime fireworks like smoke balls and poppers, to long-time favorites like fountains, roman candles, and sparklers, and even large show-stopping night displays. Simon said, "We have really a little bit of everything for the entire family."

To get the best bang for your buck Kent Fireworks suggests going with a family pack. Simon said their years of experience allows their customers to get the best of the best.

"We have a lot of Brothers and Sky Bacon products which are very strong products, and it is really anything we have in the tent we sit down, and watch and it is nothing that we would not shoot," she said.

Fireworks at the family-owned stand start as low as $1. Simon said the average family can put together a nice sized show for $300 to $500, especially if you shop early.

"We always urge everybody to come a little earlier," she continued saying, "Usually on July 3rd and July 4th we start to sell out pretty quickly."

Customers can also order fireworks online and pick them up. Kent Fireworks is located at S 49th W Ave. near I-44 and the Gilcrease Expressway.