By: News On 6

FBI Conducting Search Near Broken Arrow In Connection To 2019 Homicide

The FBI is conducting a search in Broken Arrow on Wednesday morning.

According to the FBI, an evidence response team is conducting a search in a wooded area near Broken Arrow around East 121st Street South and South 185th East Ave.

The FBI says the search is in connection to a 2019 homicide and dismemberment involving Alex Ray Scott.

Alex Ray Scott pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering a Broken Arrow man in 2019.

Scott said they killed Robin Skocdopole by beating him repeatedly with a hammer.

The FBI says the search is tied to the crime, however, agents did not provide specific details.

Currently, the medical examiner is also on the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.