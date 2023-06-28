FBI Conducting Search Near Broken Arrow In Connection To 2019 Homicide

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 10:51 am
The FBI is conducting a search in Broken Arrow on Wednesday morning.
According to the FBI, an evidence response team is conducting a search in a wooded area near Broken Arrow around East 121st Street South and South 185th East Ave.
The FBI says the search is in connection to a 2019 homicide and dismemberment involving Alex Ray Scott.
Alex Ray Scott pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering a Broken Arrow man in 2019.
Scott said they killed Robin Skocdopole by beating him repeatedly with a hammer.
The FBI says the search is tied to the crime, however, agents did not provide specific details.
Currently, the medical examiner is also on the scene.
This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.
