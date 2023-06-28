Tulsa Car Repair Shop Partners With Nonprofit To Help Single Moms

By: News On 6

A car made of coffee cups is traveling around the country and has made a pit stop here in Tulsa. It's purpose is to help moms who need repairs done to their cars.

Throughout the week, a nonprofit and an auto repair shop are hoping this bright colored Volkswagen is grabbing the attention of people in need.

"To remind folks that for the cost of a cup of coffee, we can help single moms with car repair," said Russ Knight, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive at Tulsa Hills.

Knight's franchise has partnered with The Hub Garage in order to serve single moms and said once a church or nonprofit connects him to a mother in need, he and his team are ready to get to work.

"We know how important a car is to the livelihood of somebody getting to work, taking kids, and all those things, so we're trying to just be able to come alongside and help," said Knight.

The Hub garage started three years ago and has helped about 800 single moms across the nation so far. Chief of staff Jaclyn Dowdle said a car problem can bring a mother's day to a halt.

"A car repair isn't just a car repair for a single mom, it's a total change in your day, in your lifestyle, depending on how long that repair takes," said Dowdle.

The Hub Garage partners with auto repair shops around the country to cover the cost of repairs. At Knight's shop, he's offering his customers a deal if they make a donation to the nonprofit.

"We will give them thirty dollars off their bill if they donate fifteen dollars towards the cup car," said Knight.

Dowdle and the Hub Garage Team hope this coffee car reminder will help bring more attention to the issue many moms face.

"This is such a problem that isn't seen that having a single mom not have her wheels is such a big problem in her life," said Dowdle.

The car is heading to Georgia next, and Knight said even when the coffee cup car is gone, his shop will still be partnering with the Hub Garage to help single mothers.

To donate to the cause Click Here.