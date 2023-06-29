Construction To Start On New Apartment Building In Downtown Tulsa

A long dormant block of downtown Tulsa will be the site of an apartment building with room for 463 people.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation is developing the Western Supply property, at the 400 block of North Boulder Avenue.

“It's really meant to be a whole mix of residents, so both incoming talent and existing talent already here in Tulsa,” said Josh Miller, who is managing the $114 million dollar project for GKFF.

The City set up a tax district to use property taxes for site improvements, to spur development and eventually capture the taxes new projects generate.

The first site work has begun, with powerlines around the edges of the property being moved underground.

GKFF bought and cleared old warehouses on property in 2017. The new Western Supply building, named for the previous owner, will be the largest development on the western edge of the Arts District, a block from the OKPOP museum - and Cain's Ballroom.

“It really is meant to anchor this far Northwest corner of the Arts District, and also to continue to make the Arts district a culturally and economically vibrant and inclusive neighborhood,” he said.

Miller said the architecture intentionally matches some of the surrounding buildings, to fit in. The front entrance of the new building will face the Art District.

Construction is planned to begin in July, and take just over two years to complete.