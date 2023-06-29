Crews Respond To Water Main Break In Bartlesville

By: News On 6

-

Crews responded to a critical water main break near Johnstone and Hensley in Bartlesville Wednesday night.

The city says workers discovered a small leak on Wednesday and say the line blew out before they could fix it.

Most of downtown Bartlesville was without water, and residents suffered reduced pressure across the city.

The water break comes as residents continue to deal with a water shortage across the city despite recent rainfall.





This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.