Tulsa Police: Missing 1-Month-Old Found Safe, Taken Into DHS Custody

By: News On 6

A one-month-old has been found safe and is in DHS custody, after Tulsa Police said they were searching for the child and his parents Wednesday night.

The parents dropped the baby off at a family member's home and fled once again, police said.

Police say the baby's parents initially fled with the child while DHS was attempting to take him into their custody.

Richard A. Shook and Tavoyia Gomez are accused of relapsing on Fentanyl and not cooperating with the DHS safety plan, police said.

DHS obtained a court order taking the child into custody, police said.

Gomez and Shook met with DHS but when they learned the child was going into custody, a family member pushed the DHS worker out of the way, allowing the parents to flee with the child, police said.

Shook and Gomez are still wanted, police said.