Murder Victim's Family Looks For Justice 2 Years After His Death

-

A Green Country family is frustrated after they say they aren’t getting the justice their son deserves after he was found dead two years ago.

Jenny Bump and Jonathan Collins are the parents of Braeden Collins, who was found dead in a burned car near Tahlequah back in 2021.

Bump said even though it’s been two years, it never gets any easier.

"I know the man's in jail, but he's still not in jail for Braeden,” said Bump. “So it feels like justice really hasn't been there yet. We want justice."

Collins was found in a car prosecutors believe belonged to Kiah John Pritchett.

The medical examiner report shows Collins was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head and then his body was burned.

Pritchett is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and is charged in federal court for having a gun as a felon.

But Bump doesn’t think that’s enough.

"You go through the days, where you have good days and you have bad days,” said Bump. “But all the days, you're thinking about the fact that this man has still not been charged for murdering your son."

She said her son was a great person with a wonderful life ahead of him, and hopes to keep his memory alive.

"Braeden was a good kid,” said Bump. “I say kid, he was 18, but he was a good kid. He was my kid. He wasn't a man, as those papers say. He was going into the Marines, he was actually supposed to meet with a recruiter the following week."

Bump said if she could tell Collins one thing, she would say she loves him, and their family won’t stop fighting for justice.

"My son was 18 years old though, and had a whole life ahead of him, and he took that,” said Bump. “So he shouldn't get to experience what my son can't experience."