Man Accused Of Raping 2 Teens Arrested


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 6:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A homeless man who is out on bond for an attempted child stealing case, is in jail again, this time, accused of raping two girls who are 13 and 14-years-old.

Damon Dozier was already facing charges from back in February of 2023 for allegedly trying to kidnap two kids.

Tulsa Police say Dozier allegedly picked up a 13 year old runaway on June 12th near 51st and Harvard, took her to another area and raped her. They say he also picked up two 14-year-old runaways on June 14th, also near 51st and Harvard. Police say he allegedly held a knife to one girl's throat and raped her.

According to police, Dozier told them he thought the girls were 18 and denies raping them.

Dozier is in jail on a $100,000 bond.
