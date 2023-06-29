Consumer Report: Travel Fraud

By: CBS News

Con artists and shady characters are looking to trick consumers who are planning a vacation.

FAKE OFFERS

Travel fraud is one of the biggest money-makers for con artists, and they often send emails, texts or place ads for a free vacation. It's an old scheme that initially promises a free vacation, but then leads to complicated fees.

The fake offers are usually light on details, and you're often rushed to make a quick decision.

A huge red flag is when someone asks you to pay by wire transfer, gift card, or crypto. If you send money to a scammer this way, it's almost impossible to get it back.

TRAVEL DOCUMENTS - DON'T OVERPAY

If you're planning an overseas trip, you may see websites offering help with an international travel visa, passport, or other documents. These sites often charge high fees.

You can avoid the fees by going directly to the Department of State's website.

TRAVEL INSURANCE

If you're buying travel insurance, make sure the agency you're dealing with is legitimate.

To find out, click here to visit the website of the US Travel Insurance Association.

REPORTING SCAMS

If you fall victim to a travel scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.

You can also report travel fraud to your state attorney general. You can find contact information here.