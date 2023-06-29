World's Largest Hug


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 5:16 pm

By: News On 6


Join us on December 9th to beat the Guiness Book of World Records for the World's Largest Hug! We'll be at the SageNet Center at Expo Square at 10am and we need 10,555 people to beat the record.  ﻿Also - Ferguson Subaru is giving away a car to someone who participates! Just show up, donate $5 to the [foundation of Fergusons choice] and you'll be entered to win a brand new car from Ferguson Subaru!
