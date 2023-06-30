FX Series 'Reservation Dogs' To End With Season 3

By: News On 6

-

The popular FX Series "Reservation Dogs" that's filmed in Oklahoma is coming to an end.

Creator Sterlin Harjo announced online that the third season will be the final one. He said the decision is the correct one creatively for the show.

The series is set and shot entirely in Oklahoma and follows the lives of four teens on tribal land.

FX released a statement, calling the show historic and groundbreaking, and it supports Harjo's decision to end the show.

The first episode of the final season of Reservation Dogs will be available on August 2.