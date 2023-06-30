FC Tulsa Set To Host Match Against Detroit City FC

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa will be back Friday as they host Detroit City FC. It's been more than a month since black and gold's last win.

Tulsa has lost three in a row, and hope to turn things around with the USL's lowest scoring offense coming to town.

FC Tulsa is undefeated against Detroit in their last three meetings, winning one and drawing twice.

A win Friday night would also position them back in the driver's seat for a playoff spot.

Head Coach Gavin Blair remains excited about where this team is headed.

You can watch the FC Tulsa match against Detroit City FC on News On 6 on Friday, June 30 starting at 8 p.m.