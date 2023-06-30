1 Person In Custody Following Tulsa Stolen Vehicle Chase


Friday, June 30th 2023, 5:06 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police took one person into custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.

Officers said they flagged a car at a gas station near East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue at around 10 p.m. and discovered it was was stolen out of Kansas.

Officers said the driver led police on a short chase until the car's back tire gave out.

Police took the man into custody, although his name has not yet been released.

Officers said they also found a gun inside the car.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023