1 Person In Custody Following Tulsa Stolen Vehicle Chase

Friday, June 30th 2023, 5:06 am
Tulsa Police took one person into custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.
Officers said they flagged a car at a gas station near East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue at around 10 p.m. and discovered it was was stolen out of Kansas.
Officers said the driver led police on a short chase until the car's back tire gave out.
Police took the man into custody, although his name has not yet been released.
Officers said they also found a gun inside the car.
June 30th, 2023
June 29th, 2023
June 30th, 2023
June 30th, 2023