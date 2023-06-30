1 Person In Custody Following Tulsa Stolen Vehicle Chase

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police took one person into custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.

Officers said they flagged a car at a gas station near East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue at around 10 p.m. and discovered it was was stolen out of Kansas.

Officers said the driver led police on a short chase until the car's back tire gave out.

Police took the man into custody, although his name has not yet been released.

Officers said they also found a gun inside the car.