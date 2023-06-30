Driver Charged With Manslaughter, DUI In Crash That Killed 3 Sand Springs Teens

By: News On 6

The driver in a crash that killed three Charles Page High School students in September of 2022 has been charged with DUI and three counts of manslaughter.

Investigators say 17-year-old Sirrah Mathews is accused of driving at high speed while under the influence of marijuana. As she drove near Sand Springs Lake the vehicle veered off the road, flipped, and then hit a tree along 81st W Ave and Park Rd.

17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. Logan Childers was in the front seat with Matthews and was taken to a hospital for treatment. At the time of the crash, police said it appeared that no one was wearing a seatbelt.

