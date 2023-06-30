Medical Minute: Cataracts

By: News On 6, CBS News

Robert Skingle faced a terrifying prospect- losing his sight to cataracts.

Cataracts are cloudy areas on the lens of the eyes that cause blurry vision.

"Driving late at night or early in the morning when it's still dark, headlights were halos and it's not good. So I knew I needed to do something,” Skingle said.

Skingle went to Dr. Masako Chen at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. She told him he’d need a surgery called phacoemulsification.

Doctors consult with the patient to choose the right artificial lens to be implanted in the eyes. Different lenses can be selected to suit different vision needs based on the patient’s condition and even their job and hobbies.

"Do they enjoy long distance activities like golfing? Do they enjoy reading for long periods of time? So we can kind of make their prescription after cataracts surgery whatever they want to meet their lifestyle needs,” Dr. Chen said.

For Skingle, an antiques dealer, seeing details up close is crucial.

“The difference is amazing. Things are clearer,” Skingle said, now more than one year after the procedure.

June is Cataract Awareness Month. Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide, and it’s often linked to aging. Doctors say everyone should wear sunglasses while outside to prevent cataracts.

Skingle says since his surgery, his eyesight is the best it’s been in decades.

“Suddenly, colors that you didn’t realize were really sharper, the sharpness is amazing,” he said.

Doctors also say diabetics are at much higher risk for developing cataracts and should talk with their doctor about how to prevent them.