Cooking Corner: Mediterranean Tilapia


Friday, June 30th 2023, 1:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

In today's edition of the Cooking Corner, our friend Heather Berryhill of "Just Me Heather B" shows us how to do a fresh and light Mediterranean Tilapia.

Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

4 skinless, boneless tilapia filets

2 large zucchini

1, 10 oz jar of Spanish olives with pimento

1, 10 oz jar of sliced Kalamata Greek olives

1, 3.5 oz jar of capers

1 cup grape tomatoes

4 lemons

1 package fresh thyme

1 package baby chives

1, 14 oz can quartered artichoke hearts in water

1/4 teaspoon each salt & pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 pieces precut parchment paper

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350.

To build your first pouch, lay precut parchment paper down on a flat surface.

Cut lemon into 1/4” circles and place 4 slices flat on parchment. Top lemon slices with 4-6, 1/4” zucchini circles. Place tilapia filet on top of zucchini slices and season with salt & pepper.

Top fish and zucchini with 1 tablespoon each of halved Spanish and Kalamata olives. Add 1 teaspoon drained capers, 1/4 cup halved tomatoes, and 3-4 drained artichokes hearts from the can. Top with 1 large sprig of fresh thyme, and 3-4 springs of baby chives. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Wrap fish in parchment, crimping the ends all the way around to seal. Repeat with remaining fish filets. Place all 4 pouches on a cooking sheet and cook in preheated oven for 20 minutes. 

Remove from oven, allow to rest for 5 minutes, then serve.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023