Cooking Corner: Mediterranean Tilapia

In today's edition of the Cooking Corner, our friend Heather Berryhill of "Just Me Heather B" shows us how to do a fresh and light Mediterranean Tilapia.
Here's the recipe:
INGREDIENTS:
4 skinless, boneless tilapia filets
2 large zucchini
1, 10 oz jar of Spanish olives with pimento
1, 10 oz jar of sliced Kalamata Greek olives
1, 3.5 oz jar of capers
1 cup grape tomatoes
4 lemons
1 package fresh thyme
1 package baby chives
1, 14 oz can quartered artichoke hearts in water
1/4 teaspoon each salt & pepper
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 pieces precut parchment paper
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350.
To build your first pouch, lay precut parchment paper down on a flat surface.
Cut lemon into 1/4” circles and place 4 slices flat on parchment. Top lemon slices with 4-6, 1/4” zucchini circles. Place tilapia filet on top of zucchini slices and season with salt & pepper.
Top fish and zucchini with 1 tablespoon each of halved Spanish and Kalamata olives. Add 1 teaspoon drained capers, 1/4 cup halved tomatoes, and 3-4 drained artichokes hearts from the can. Top with 1 large sprig of fresh thyme, and 3-4 springs of baby chives. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Wrap fish in parchment, crimping the ends all the way around to seal. Repeat with remaining fish filets. Place all 4 pouches on a cooking sheet and cook in preheated oven for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven, allow to rest for 5 minutes, then serve.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
