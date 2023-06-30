Cooking Corner: Mediterranean Tilapia

By: News On 6

In today's edition of the Cooking Corner, our friend Heather Berryhill of "Just Me Heather B" shows us how to do a fresh and light Mediterranean Tilapia.

Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

4 skinless, boneless tilapia filets

2 large zucchini

1, 10 oz jar of Spanish olives with pimento

1, 10 oz jar of sliced Kalamata Greek olives

1, 3.5 oz jar of capers

1 cup grape tomatoes

4 lemons

1 package fresh thyme

1 package baby chives

1, 14 oz can quartered artichoke hearts in water

1/4 teaspoon each salt & pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 pieces precut parchment paper

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350.

To build your first pouch, lay precut parchment paper down on a flat surface.

Cut lemon into 1/4” circles and place 4 slices flat on parchment. Top lemon slices with 4-6, 1/4” zucchini circles. Place tilapia filet on top of zucchini slices and season with salt & pepper.

Top fish and zucchini with 1 tablespoon each of halved Spanish and Kalamata olives. Add 1 teaspoon drained capers, 1/4 cup halved tomatoes, and 3-4 drained artichokes hearts from the can. Top with 1 large sprig of fresh thyme, and 3-4 springs of baby chives. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Wrap fish in parchment, crimping the ends all the way around to seal. Repeat with remaining fish filets. Place all 4 pouches on a cooking sheet and cook in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven, allow to rest for 5 minutes, then serve.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4