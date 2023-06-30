Low Water Levels Keep Skiatook Lake's Tall Chief Cove Closed For Holiday

-

Low water levels at Skiatook Lake are keeping the swimming areas at Tall Chief Cove closed for another holiday. Park rangers said some areas can also be hazardous for boaters.

The Corps of Engineers is keeping the beach closed because of low water and the safety concerns associated with it. This includes a nearly 40-foot drop off that is easy to forget about when the water is low.

The beaches have been closed all summer, including Memorial Day weekend.

Shelly Norris boats on Skiatook Lake, and said it has been odd seeing the crowds so low.

“Usually this beach is packed,” she said. “It’s kind of sad that it’s this deserted.”

Norris said she has seen the lake lower, but can’t recall the beaches remaining closed for as long as it has been.

The boat ramps and campsites are still open.

Susan Smith is set up at Tall Chief Cove for the next couple of days, and said the low water will not ruin her plans.

“I don’t like it because you have to walk across so many rocks,” she said. “Now we have to dodge the stumps out there with the floats but it won’t keep us out of the water.”

The Corps of Engineers said violators can expect a warning, and that could escalate to a citation.

Park rangers said other hazards in the lake can be dangerous for boaters.

They are hopeful the beaches can be re-opened when levels start to rise.