Life-Changing Gift: Sand Springs Navy Veteran Receives Car From Nonprofit

-

A Sand Springs Navy veteran is now able to drive anywhere she wants after being gifted a car from a special organization that helps veterans.

It’s called Cars 4 Heroes and the gift is priceless.

Lindsey Porter’s couldn’t believe how her life was going to change. “This is really happening," she said before the giveaway.

On Friday morning, it was time for her to get the keys to her new car.

“Today we are having the pleasure of honoring one veteran to another. We have the beautiful Lindsey who served 13 years in the navy.”

“On behalf of Shamrock Roofing Construction, thank you for your service.”

Lindsey served in the Navy for 13 years and said she went through a lot of struggles leaving the military.

She was homeless for five years and said she made some bad choices.

For the past couple years, she's been working hard to get her life back on track. However, something was still missing.

“Was able to get everything back in line but a vehicle," said Lindsey.

She applied for a car through Cars 4 Heroes, which takes donated cars and gifts them to veterans in need.

The organization partners with Shamrock Roofing for giveaways like this one.

It just so happens this car was given by a family of a fallen Navy veteran.

“In an attempt to honor him and what he did for our country, they wanted to gift the car to another service member," said Andrea Cekovsky with Shamrock Roofing.

Now, Lindsey has the freedom to go anywhere she wants. As she drove off, she said thankful is an understatement.

“This right here is priceless to me," said Lindsey.

Shamrock Roofing also helps repair roofs for veterans in need and Cars 4 Heroes is always looking for donated cars and veterans in need of transportation.

Click here for more information on Cars 4 Heroes.