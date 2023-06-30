Tulsa Fire Department Shares Concerns About Fireworks In Dry Conditions

-

The City of Tulsa reminds people it’s illegal for anyone to shoot off fireworks inside the city limits and it’s especially dangerous this year, with all the dry storm debris still next to homes and lining streets.

Firefighters warn people every year about the dangers of illegally lighting off fireworks, but they said the risk of fires this year is even higher.

There are still piles of brush in yards across the city, from the storms.

"All these broken limbs that people have piled have been in this heat, just like you and I. They're losing moisture, they are getting very dry, and it makes them much more likely to catch fire," said Tulsa Fire Department spokesman, Andy Little.

Little said the department gets calls all the time from people asking how to get a permit to light off fireworks, but in Tulsa, permits are only for the professionals.

"We don't issue permit to normal residents, for doing firework shows. When a vendor or pyrotechnic, puts in a request for a permit, our assistant fire marshals go out, inspect the site, they look at a safety plan, it's a big process," said Little.

Little said in addition to the fire danger, people can get seriously hurt lighting off fireworks.

He said 27 people were treated for firework injuries at Tulsa's burn unit last year alone and if you have to go to the burn unit, it's usually a serious injury.

"Sadly, a lot of parents purchase things that are seemingly less dangerous like sparklers, and give them to the little kids. Sparklers burn upwards of 1,700 degrees. Imagine handing something that is 1,700 degrees to a small child,” said Little.

The Tulsa Fire Department encourages people to go to events like Freedom Fest to watch fireworks.

The fine for illegally lighting off fireworks in Tulsa could be up to $1,200.