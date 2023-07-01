Excited Fans Show Support At OneOK Field As FC Tulsa Faces Detroit City

-

FC Tulsa thinks it set a record for the number of fans at OneOK field Friday supporting their team against Detroit City FC.

Team officials said the holiday weekend, a $1 beer special, and the kickoff being pushed back to later in the evening could be the reason for such a high turnout Friday night.

Despite Friday’s heat, thousands of fans come through the gates to show their support for their hometown team.

Team leaders said there may be as many as 5,000 people at the field to cheer on FC Tulsa.

This was the first time an FC Tulsa game has been broadcasted live on Channel 6.

Angela Porter is a big soccer fan, and grateful to have a team that plays right here in Tulsa.

“This is where everything’s going on,” said Porter. “This is the place to be if you’re in Tulsa. There’s no traffic, there’s no suburbs, there’s things to do inside and outside these gates, but there’s pro soccer in Tulsa right here before our very little eyes.”

Another fan, Lily Crum, said she’s been to every game this season, and some of her favorite memories have been made in this stadium.

“It was my first time here, I was right next to the goal and then when FC made a shot, there was fireworks everywhere and it was really funny because I got scared and my dad started laughing,” said Crum.

This 3-2 win snaps FC Tulsa’s losing streak.

Fans said they are excited to continue to come out and support their hometown team.