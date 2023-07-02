Summer Classic Dog Show Taking Place In Oklahoma This Weekend

By: News On 6

One of the biggest dog shows in the country is bringing a lot of people and pooches form all over the world to Oklahoma.

The Summer Classic Dog Show is happening this weekend at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

About 10,000 dogs are judged over the course of the five-day event.

At this competition, dogs are judged by more than just looks.

“We’re going to test their agility and athleticism with dock diving. We have disc dog where you throw a frisbee, and your dog has go to catch it before it hits the ground,” said Frank Young.

With plenty of vendors, the free public event is expected to bring in about $2 million to the economy.