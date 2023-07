By: News On 6

Drugs, Money Recovered From House With Warrant After Pursuit, Drumright Police Say

Drumright Police say they've recovered several hundreds of dollars of drugs and drug money after a pursuit.

Officers say the stop led to a search warrant at a house and that's where all of it was found.

Police say it's just shy of what's considered a trafficking amount and officers arrested three people on felony and misdemeanor complaints.