Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Tulsa Volunteer, TPD Investigator Roy Heim


Sunday, July 2nd 2023, 5:49 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Several Tulsa groups are mourning the loss of a long-time volunteer in the community.

The Tulsa Route 66 Village says Roy Heim was a leader, advisor, friend and long-time West Tulsa champion.

They say he helped the train depot become what it is today and gave countless of hours of labor maintaining it.

Roy was a former Tulsa Police investigator who worked to recover victims in the 1995 Murrah building bombing in Oklahoma City, as well as the September 11 attacks in New York.

