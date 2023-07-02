Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Tulsa Volunteer, TPD Investigator Roy Heim

By: News On 6

-

Several Tulsa groups are mourning the loss of a long-time volunteer in the community.

The Tulsa Route 66 Village says Roy Heim was a leader, advisor, friend and long-time West Tulsa champion.

They say he helped the train depot become what it is today and gave countless of hours of labor maintaining it.

Roy was a former Tulsa Police investigator who worked to recover victims in the 1995 Murrah building bombing in Oklahoma City, as well as the September 11 attacks in New York.