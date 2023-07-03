Several Residents Displaced After Late Night Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

-

A Tulsa man said he lost everything after his apartment caught fire late Sunday night at the Silver Creek Apartments near 41st and Highway 169.

Several families who live at the Silver Creek Apartments are also without a place to live because of the damage from that fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started in one apartment, but fire crews said there is damage to several units in that specific building.

Jesse Beims said he woke up to go to the bathroom and smelled smoke, then saw flames on his balcony.

"In the time it took me to grab a shirt and some shorts, the fire was inside the apartment,” said Beims.

Beims said he and his dog were able to get out of the apartment, but he had to leave all of his stuff behind. Now he's trying to figure out what to do next.

“I have no idea what's going on, but I know that everything in that apartment is pretty much destroyed,” said Beims.

Tulsa crews said they had six fire engines at the scene, so they were able to knock the fire down quickly before it spread to the rest of the building.

"When we arrived we thought we had a lot of victims but they were actually just people that were being evacuated. Some of which were wheelchair bound, so we were just trying to make them comfortable,” said District Chief Nate Morgans with the Tulsa Fire Department.

One resident tells News On 6 the flames from the fire didn't spread to his apartment, but his ceiling still caved in, so he's having to leave.

The apartment manager told fire crews the complex is almost at full capacity, so the Red Cross was called to help any families who need a temporary place to stay.

"We'll probably have the electricity shut off to it anyways. That will just prevent future fires or anything else that could damage or injure someone during this,” said Morgans.

The arson team was called out to investigate, but right now the cause of the fire is still under investigation.