Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest Planning For Big 4th Of July In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Preparations are underway in Tulsa for the Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest on the Fourth of July.

145 volunteers are needed to pull off the 25-minute show that this year features nearly 7,000 fireworks shells. The festivities will include food trucks, live music, and giveaways at 6 p.m. The fireworks beginning at 9:30. Organizers say the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will also be there.

With 80,000 people expected, the River Parks Authority recommends that guests, plan ahead.

"Make sure you know the route you want to come, where you anticipate parking, we have all of that information available at river parks dot org or at freedom fest tulsa dot com,” said Randy Howl with the River Parks Authority

The 23rd Street bridge will close at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and South Jackson from 17th to 23rd closes at 3 p.m. Organizers will also close part of Riverside Drive at 5 p.m. All roads, except for the 23rd Street bridge, will reopen after the show around 11 p.m.



