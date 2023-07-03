By: News On 6

Driver Accused Of Crashing Car Into Tulsa Cookie Factory On Friday Identified By Police

The man accused of driving and crashing a vehicle into a Tulsa cookie factory on Friday night has been identified by police.

The Tulsa Police Department says officers responded to reports of a car crash at Nonni's Food Business around 8 p.m. on Friday near 3900 E. Pine. St.

Officers at the scene said a Chevy pickup was turned over and the building had a large hole in its side.

TPD says Jorge Ruvalcaba was likely street racing when he lost control and crashed.

Police say nearby witnesses saw Ruvalcaba run from the scene before TPD caught and arrested him near 1600 N. Knoxville Ave.

He was arrested on several charges including aggravated DUI, driving without a license, speeding, driving without insurance and destroying private property.

The Tulsa Police Department says this is an arrest, not a conviction.

