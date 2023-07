By: News On 6

Tulsa Drillers Unveil Red, White And Blue Uniforms For Fourth Of July Games

-

The Tulsa Drillers will have special uniforms this week for the Fourth of July.

The team shared photos of the new uniforms on social media.

The Drillers will wear new red, white and blue uniforms for their games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Wichita Wind Surge.

There will also be a firework show after both games.