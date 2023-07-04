Authorities: Man Shot, Killed After Short Chase, Standoff In Owasso

By: News On 6

-

A man was shot and killed by authorities after a short chase ended in a standoff Monday in Owasso, authorities said.

The scene was near East 96th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.

Owasso Police said they received a call from someone in Oklahoma City around 3 p.m. Monday. The caller advised there was a possibly armed and suicidal subject in a dark colored SUV who may be in the Owasso area, police said.

An officer on patrol observed a dark colored SUV, ran the license plate, and found that the displayed plate was registered to a different type of vehicle, police said.

When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver sped away, police said.

The officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on East 96th Street North out of Owasso into rural Rogers County, said police. That is when a trooper from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to assist the officers, police said.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop when the road reached a dead-end near 18000 E. 96th St. N., according to police.

The male subject then exited the vehicle and was armed with a shotgun, police said.

The officers tried talking with the subject, but he pointed the shotgun at the officers, and they responded by shooting the subject, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Owasso medics, police said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.