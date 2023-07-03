Mother Shares Tips To Support Individuals With Sensory Issues During 4th Of July

It’s not the Fourth of July without fireworks and crowds, but not everyone enjoys the sights and sounds of the season.

One mom said it took a while for her son to be OK with celebrating holidays like the fourth, but planning ahead of time really helped him.

Large crowds, loud booms, and bright lights, is the perfect mixture of fun for some people. But for people dealing with autism, PTSD, or sensory issues, it can be overwhelming.

LaTonya Gooding's 13-year-old son, Torin, has autism. She said he often got overstimulated when he was younger.

"He had a hard time dealing with the loud sounds, the boom noises from the fireworks," Gooding said.

Gooding is a special education teacher, and she knows what works for some might not work for others but encourages parents to be patient.

She helped Torin overcome his sensory issues by gradually taking him outside.

She said other things that could help include playing a video of fireworks or a Fourth of July parade. Slowly turn up the volume and monitor the child's response.

"We started out with just watching the fireworks inside the house and then eventually migrated to outside,” Gooding said.

It was all to get him accustomed to being outside and hearing the noises.

Noise-blocking headphones or earplugs can be helpful to dampen loud sounds.

If your child hasn’t used noise-blocking devices before, have them practice wearing them at least a few days before the celebration.

"Some of the bright lights can also bother them or affect them sometimes," Gooding said.

Since fireworks and sparklers can trigger some sensory discomfort, it’s a good idea to have sunglasses or a hat handy to ease visual overstimulation.

Gooding said she's worked with her son over the years and even though he has gotten better, she understands the families who are not at that point yet.

"Be patient, be understanding, and mindful," Gooding said.

You should also be mindful of your pets during this holiday because they may also deal with sensory issues.