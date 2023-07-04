By: CBS News

President Biden Spends Holiday At White House While GOP Candidates Hit Campaign Trail

Republican presidential hopefuls are out courting some first-in-the-nation primary voters this Independence Day.

Meanwhile President Joe Biden is spending the holiday at the White House.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was among the Republican presidential hopefuls working the parade routes in New Hampshire this July 4.

They're courting first-in-the-nation primary voters in a race that's been slow to heat up this summer.

Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez told CBS Mornings this election cycle, big GOP donor money is funding candidates other than former president Donald Trump.

"You have a lot more conversations behind the scenes or people waiting to see if they can really be that alternative," Sanchez said.

Among them, former vice president Mike Pence, who celebrated Independence Day in Iowa.

"For me it was vitally important to be here where the journey to the White House always begins," Pence said.

President Biden may look to last week's Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action and student loans to shore up support from several voting blocks in his coalition, including young people, LGBTQ+ Americans, and Black and Hispanic voters.

"Those are gonna be groups that are gonna be buoyed, that are gonna be more enthused to show up in the turnout in 2024 because of these decisions," said Joel Payne, Democratic Strategist.

Speaking from the White House to the nation's largest Teachers' Union meeting in Orlando, President Biden took a swipe at Republicans.

"Let's stand with teachers and educators against politicians who are trying to score political points by banning books," Biden said.

The president is set to host active-duty military families and other events leading up to the annual fireworks display in the nation's capitol.