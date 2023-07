By: News On 6

Tulsa Drillers To Have Its Biggest Firework Show At End Of July 4 Game

You can take in some of America's pastime this Independence Day.

The Tulsa Drillers are in town for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The team said it will have its biggest fireworks show of the season following Tuesday night's game.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at OneOK Field.