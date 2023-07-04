Verdigris Fire Department Issues Warning After Discarded Fireworks Cause 2 Fires

-

The Verdigris Fire Department is warning people about the risk of discarded fireworks, which caused two fires there this week.

With fireworks on sale and legal to use in rural Rogers County, they've already had two fires this week blamed on fireworks that ignited trash.

"To our knowledge, just put the fireworks in the trash, didn't let them cool off completely, or didn't soak them in water,” said Firefighter Zac Albright.

A house near the Port of Catoosa had substantial damage in the garage caused by fireworks that smoldered and caught fire in the trash. No one was hurt.

In Tulsa, the Fire Department worries fireworks are going to start more fires than usual with dry vegetation lining the streets.

“We have so much green waste from the storm. All these broken limbs and debris that people have piled out in this heat, they're just like you and me, they're losing moisture right, they're getting very dry and it makes them much more likely to catch fire,” said Firefighter Andy Little.

Albright urged people to discard of fireworks in a bucket of water.