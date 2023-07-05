Man Injured In Overnight Shooting At Tulsa Park

By: News On 6

A man was injured overnight after a shooting at a Tulsa park, according to police.

Tulsa Police say the shooting happened while people were lighting fireworks at Johnson Park, near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive, at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Police say it appeared to be from a stray bullet.

Police say the victim is expected to recover from their injuries and no arrests have been made.