Man Injured In Overnight Shooting At Tulsa Park

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 3:56 am
A man was injured overnight after a shooting at a Tulsa park, according to police.
Tulsa Police say the shooting happened while people were lighting fireworks at Johnson Park, near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive, at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Police say it appeared to be from a stray bullet.
Police say the victim is expected to recover from their injuries and no arrests have been made.
