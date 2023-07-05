Sand Springs Police Offer Warning About Leaving Pets In Hot Cars

By: News On 6

Sand Springs Police say they are getting more calls than normal about people leaving their pets inside hot cars.

Officers say even with the window cracked, the temperature inside a car can easily exceed 100 degrees on a hot day.

Police say people can be charged with a crime for leaving their pets unattended.

Officers advise anyone who sees a pet in a hot car to call the department's non-emergency line or animal control.

Sand Springs Police non-emergency line: (918)-245-8777

City of Sand Springs Animal Control: (918) 246-2543