Sand Springs Police Offer Warning About Leaving Pets In Hot Cars

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 5:42 am
Sand Springs Police say they are getting more calls than normal about people leaving their pets inside hot cars.
Officers say even with the window cracked, the temperature inside a car can easily exceed 100 degrees on a hot day.
Police say people can be charged with a crime for leaving their pets unattended.
Officers advise anyone who sees a pet in a hot car to call the department's non-emergency line or animal control.
Sand Springs Police non-emergency line: (918)-245-8777
City of Sand Springs Animal Control: (918) 246-2543
July 5th, 2023
July 6th, 2023
July 6th, 2023