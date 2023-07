By: News On 6

-

Health experts say that sunscreen should be applied at least 30 minutes before going outside into the sun, and then re-applied every two hours that are spent in the sun consecutively.

Doctors say to make sure to use a sunblock that is S-P-F 30 or higher, as well as one that protects against both U-V A and U-V- B rays.

They also say that it's important to get your skin examined at least one a year.