Fundraiser For Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of Oklahoma Begins

A nonprofit that helps at-risk youth connect with a caring adult mentor is having one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, said the goal of Bowl For Kids' Sake is to raise $75,000.

"We have over 100 kids on our waiting list right now waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister to come impact their lives," she added.

Sutherland said kids enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters have experienced some kind of trauma at home. She said its one-to-one mentoring program matches a "Big" and "Little" to create a positive influence in the children's lives.

"When they have a Big who is someone that can be consistent, be their friend, and can just teach them things it kind of acts as a protective factor and changes the trajectory of their life," Sutherland continued saying, "It takes them down a different path that is more successful and more promising."

Bowl For Kids' Sake helps fund these matches, but it takes the whole community coming together.

"Teams of six get together and they collaborate to raise $900 which really ends up being about $150 per person," Sutherland said.

Everyone who fundraises at least that amount will be invited to Andy B's in Tulsa on July 18 for a celebration bowl.

"They get to go bowling, we will have pizza and raffle prizes, and then we will also have Big's and Little's there to share their story and give their testimony, so you can see exactly where the impact of your money is going," Sutherland said.

To sign up for the Bowling For Kid's Sake fundraiser individually or with a team, click here.