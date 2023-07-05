Consumer Report: Popular Outdoor Technology

By: News On 6, CBS News

If you want to make a splash at your next outdoor gathering, you might want to stock up on the hottest summer products. CNET's Dan Ackerman shared the site's picks for the best gadgets for the summer. "For summer you think about gadgets that can help you get outside, to share experiences with friends, maybe do some grilling, listen to music," Ackerman said.

HEAT THINGS UP

First, Mesa tabletop stoves from Solo Stove, priced at $80 for the smaller one and $110 for the larger version. "It's smokeless, because of how the holes in it basically take the smoke and whisk it away," Ackerman said.

COOK TO PERFECTION

The Weber iGrill Thermometer costs under $50 and connects to your phone, allowing you to cook food to the desired temperature without watching the grill. "You get the alert, you don't have to be here watching the thermometer," he said.

LIGHT UP YOUR GRILL

Grill Light offers a $30 grill set with built-in flashlights. "I used to do a lot of nighttime grilling late evening grilling, and I wish I had something like this," Ackerman added.

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

For outdoor speakers, CNET likes the $140 JBL Charge 5. It's water-resistant and works as a charger. "So you can plug in your phone or other stuff and charge it off the battery in this at the same time as you're using this as a Bluetooth speaker," he said.

KEEP IT COOL

High-end coolers can cost hundreds of dollars. Ackerman says at $129, the Magellan cooler is a great value, and it opens in both directions.

You can find more details on all the summer products being recommended here.