Friends Remember Retired Tulsa Police Investigator Roy Heim

People are remembering a retired Tulsa police investigator who died earlier this week.

Friends of Roy Heim say he will be known for making a true difference in the lives of so many people.

"Showed them skills some people didn't know they had, he just helped bring it out, and it's a great loss to the community," said friend Keith Fallis.

Keith Fallis met Roy in 1986 when they were both Tulsa Police officers. He says Roy was a friend and a mentor.

"If you talk to a lot of the officers he knew, he was kind of ahead of his time, he built the curve basically," he said.

Keith says Roy brought new technology to the Tulsa Police Department they weren't using at the time. He says he made a difference not just in Oklahoma, but all across the country.

"He responded to the Oklahoma City Bombing, to Del Rio, Texas to a flood where several people had died in the flood, as well as the World Trade Center," he said.

He says Roy was generous and humble and treated everyone with respect.

"It didn't matter if you were a suspect in a crime, or that you were the victim in the crime, he was really concerned about your well-being and would take the time and talk with you," he said.

Keith says Roy will also be remembered for the work he did in West Tulsa, with a passion for the Route 66 Village and the entire community.

He says Roy will be missed, but left a lasting impression.

"He was more than just a policeman, he took the role as a servant," he said.

Services for Roy Heim will be Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at the Church On the Move. A reception will follow at the Church on the Move on 41st Street

