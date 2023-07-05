Broken Arrow Animal Shelter Holds Full House Adoption Event

-

As The Broken Arrow Animal Shelter gets closer to reaching capacity, it’s making it easier to adopt a pet.

Animal Control manager Tim Boni said there are 20 cats at the shelter looking for a home, and about 45 dogs.

"That's right now very high for us, right now that's why we're holding our full house adoption event," said Boni.

If you're looking to add a new member to the family, it's a lot cheaper than normal.

It's only $30 for dogs and $15 for cats, which includes spay and neuter, along with all the right shots.

Boni said they hope to adopt out as many of these furry friends as possible.

"This time of year especially just because summer, we see a little bit of an uptick just with a lot of people traveling or with holidays, animals get out during fireworks and things like that," he said.

With so many animals to adopt, Boni said people can really think about what they want and spend time with a cat or dog before taking it home.

"Our ultimate goal is to get as many animals adopted as possible, get them into nice new loving homes," he said.

The reduced fee adoption event runs through July 15.