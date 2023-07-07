Tulsa Police Arrest Woman After Alleged Child Abuse

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a mother after they say she cut her son's hand on a broken mirror and refused to take him to the hospital.

Police say that Krystal Ward threw the mirror at her son during an argument in January.

They say she told the boy they couldn't take him to the hospital because the police would take him away from her.

Officers say the boy told them that he passed out after his dad tried to change the bandage six days later.

That's when the dad took the boy to get treatment.

Ward faces charges of child neglect and abuse.