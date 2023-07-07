Rogers County Sheriff's Office Holds Tryouts For Mounted Patrol Volunteers


Friday, July 7th 2023, 5:25 am

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is looking to add some mounted patrol volunteers to its force.

Nearly 20 people showed up for the tryouts that were held at the Claremore Expo outdoor arena.

Applicants needed to be at least 18-years-old and provide their own horse along with their own tack, trailer and towing vehicle. Those interested will also have to pass a background check and pass the horse and rider evaluation.

"It's all volunteer, nobody is getting paid. they all have a burning desire to help the community for one reason or another," said Major Coy Jenkins from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Major Jenkins says they will choose about 10 people. Those who are selected will help on search and rescue missions.
