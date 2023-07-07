Pet of the Week: Hank

By: News On 6

Meet our pet of the week.

This is Hank and he is a 1-year-old terrier-shepherd mix. He is very well-behaved, housebroken, and walks well on a leash. Hank loves other dogs and enjoys his playtime. He can be vocal at times and is an amazing watchdog. He loves to stay close to his people and is just a gentle soul. Hank is used to children and will make a great family pet.

If you'd like to adopt Hank, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.



