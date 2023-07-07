1 Shot, Suspect Dead In Lengthy Standoff Near 11th And Yale In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Are Responding To The Scene Of A Shooting In Midtown Tulsa

-

A standoff Friday night in Tulsa is over after the suspect died by suicide, Tulsa police confirmed to News On 6.

The incident happened at the Desert Hills Motel near E. 11th Street & S. Yale Avenue. East 11th Street was closed in this area going both directions during the standoff.

According to authorities, the suspect shot another person around 6:15 p.m., a motorist in a vehicle who happened to be passing by and was grazed by a bullet.

The victim is alive and expected to recover, police said.

Multiple shots were fired during the standoff, but it is not known whether the shots came from police or the suspect.

