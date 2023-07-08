'It Breaks Our Hearts': Friends, Family Honor Creek County Teenager Killed In Crash With Coal Roll

Family and friends of a Creek County man who was killed in a crash are remembering their loved one on Saturday. The crash happened just east of Drumright on Thursday.

Family and friends of 19-year-old Jake Snell say he loved life and was always a fun person to be around and they miss him dearly.

Jadon and Ethan Scroggs have been best friends with Jake since he moved to the area in the 7th grade.

"One of the funniest people to be around. Just always enjoyed having a great laugh with him and just doing crazy stuff together, but it was definitely always a blast,” Scroggs said.

Jadon says he was a diesel mechanic, and he loves cars. So, if he wasn't working on his own truck, he was helping someone else work on theirs. They describe him as a person who would give his shirt off his back to help someone in need.

"The first truck he got was a diesel truck and he always made sure he had the biggest exhaust tip on it and every time you see him he'd rev it up and make sure to roll coal,” Scroggs said.

His family and friends felt like the best way to honor him was to do his favorite thing, coal rolling.

"There's black smoke that comes out of the exhaust and he had a bigger exhaust tip on it and that way it would roll as much black puff smoke as you possibly could,” Scroggs said.

Jadon said they know Jake would be smiling seeing everyone enjoying his favorite thing.

"It just breaks our hearts, but everybody loved Jake and we'd give anything to tell him how much he meant to us one more time,” Scroggs said.

He says his family and friends would give anything to get him back, but they want his legacy to live on.