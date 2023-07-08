By: News On 6

'He Might Still Be Alive': Employee Says Tulsa Motel Shooting, Standoff Could Have Been Avoided

Employee Says Tulsa Motel Shooting, Standoff Could Have Been Avoided

-

New details on a shooting and police standoff that ended with a man dead.

Employees of the Desert Hills Motel near 11th and Yale say they called officers several times before the gunman shot someone in a car driving by on 11th Street.

Leann Sutterfield says she was just six feet away when the gunman started shooting and called 911.

She doesn’t believe the police did their job effectively because if they had, no one would have been hurt or killed.

“I don’t think they did their job. They should have went in. They had permission to go. I'd have gave them my key,” Sutterfield said.

RELATED: Woman Shot Outside Motel, Suspect Leads Police On Hours Long Standoff

Sutterfield says she was standing just outside a room at the Desert Hills Motel when a man inside started shooting. She says she immediately called 911

She says officers came out and knocked on the door then left when no one answered.

She says they did the same thing when she called again about an hour later after the gunman fired more shots. When no one answered the door, she says police again got in their car and left.

Police surrounded the motel a few hours later after a passenger in a vehicle was shot while driving down the street in front of the motel.

"No other citizens that we could see were in harm's way. We made every effort to make sure that was safe for citizens,” Tulsa Police’s Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

Cellphone video shows at least one person standing leisurely in the open as police stood behind cover with rifles and shields.

News On 6’s own crew on the scene had to take cover for their safety when the gunman fired toward them.

Sutterfield says she and Sandra Hubbard met the gunman the day before and he showed them multiple guns, knives, and swords.

She says he also had a backpack full of ammunition.

"He just kept saying, 'This is for her. This for her.' He was down here on business and was going to take care of all of it while he was here,” Hubbard said

Police say the standoff ended after the shooter turned the gun on himself and ended his life.

Sutterfield says police left behind the backpack full of ammunition -- police say the innocent victim who was shot is stable in the hospital.